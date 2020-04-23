YouTube prepares new original content that will be available in free reproduction for any user

His announcement comes shortly after Netflix released several free shows on the same Google video platform.

In both cases, it seeks to contribute to meet some of the needs that people have today

During the last weeks we have spoken on various occasions about the increase in content consumption via digital platforms and how it is that services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube they seek to respond to this demand.

Well, the video platform of Google announced an update to its original content offering by adding 11 new programs that will be freely available so that any user can enjoy them.

It was through a publication on social networks where Youtube He confirmed the new productions and it is one of his actions in response to the context faced by millions of people around the world, who abide by the institutional recommendations for social distancing.

“Some programs will help you learn, others will make you laugh,” said the YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki through a tweet published this Wednesday.

According to the information available, some of the productions will be released on the platform at the end of this month of April, while some more will be scheduled to premiere in May and June.

Meanwhile, a Variety report states that weekly series such as new content stand out “Stay Home With: Yungblud”, a program focused on following various prominent artists and bands in the UK music industry.

Other programs highlighted by the media are “Create Together #WithMe”, a short format series to be presented by Joseph Gordon-Levitt; “The Secret Life of Lele Pons”, a documentary about the difficulties of maintaining the mental health of an influencer; and Celebrity Substitute, where invited personalities such as Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong, Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Terry Crews will share classes on a particular subject at the high school level with the public.

The new programming is announced not only in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, but also in the increase in demand for streaming services, and where all players seek to gain relevance. Example of this is how Netflix is even harnessing the potential of Youtube to transmit various original educational, cultural and entertainment content for free.

Without a doubt, the company from Los Gatos, California knows that it is an opportunity to reinforce engagement with the public, while it can contribute to helping people have access to a greater offer of entertainment and, why not, perhaps convince people to become subscribers.

In the end, we must remember that due to the situation we are facing worldwide, 51 percent of people increased their consumption of video platforms; 44 percent spend more time on Social Media platforms; and 14 percent create more content or upload videos to services of this type, according to a global survey conducted by GlobalWebIndex.

