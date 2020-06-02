Sometimes when you open a YouTube video you only want to see a specific part of the content, which was not easy because you had to move the playback line to hit the exact second. But thanks to a new chapter function it will now be very simple.

YouTube has just released the chapter option on desktops, phones and tablets with the intention that users can jump directly to the part of the video they want to watch, just like it was a book.

The new feature is not changing the user interface much. The only change is that now the bar used to show the progress of the video will have small black cuts to indicate where each chapter ends and a new one begins.

And so you know exactly what the new chapter is about, just hover your mouse over the bar to see the title.

The feature is very simple to use on a computer, but since the mobile app runs the risk of users’ fingers obstructing the chapter indicator, YouTube found a simple solution. If you are using the platform on iOS or Android mobiles, a haptic hum will be activated when you have reached the next chapter.

Chapters are not exclusive to certain types of video or creators. However, they have to be configured manually, that is, unlike other Google platforms, now machine learning is not being used to activate the function without intervention.

If you are interested in generating videos with this feature, it is important to take into account that the first chapter should start at the second 00:00; each must have a title and description; At least three timestamps lasting more than 10 seconds each must be integrated.

YouTube stated that it will remind creators of the possibility of inserting chapters during the upload process with the intention that more videos begin to show this option although, he clarifies, it is completely optional.

