YouTube launches a campaign that encourages the youngest to be vaccinated

05/17/2021 at 9:44 AM CEST

SPORT.es

YouTube has launched a multi-million pound ad campaign to encourage young people in the UK to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He said the partnership with the NHS would involve advertisements on buses, billboards, bus stops and YouTube, and that the video-sharing site would pay for them.

YouTube has been criticized for delaying in stopping the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. But he said he had removed 900,000 Covid-19 videos that broke his rules.. The campaign will feature the slogan Let’s not return and show group activities and events, such as concerts, that will be possible again after the pandemic.

YouTube UK Managing Director Ben McOwen Wilson said he wanted to avoid “vaccine ambivalence” among young people as life begins to return to normal during the summer. He said the video-sharing platform had a “great reach” among those under 35 and could communicate with young people in a light-hearted way without preaching.