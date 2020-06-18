Youtube has become a key platform in the content consumer and today it has been determined as a necessary opportunity in several categories.

Streaming videos are a key opportunity to determine new consumption patterns.

News is one of the main contents distributed through digital media.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that indicates the ability to communicate with the consumer and, based on these guidelines, determine consumption in a better way.

In this scenario, one aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the opportunity that brands have found, to be able to be relevant through YouTube.

A study conducted by Pex indicates which are the main types of content through platforms such as YouTube. The main content categories are people and blogs, followed by gaming, entertainment, movies and music.

Youtube, news platform

Youtube is becoming the main platform in social networks, for the distribution of news, at least within the American continent.

The information projected by . 2020 digital news Report warns that YouTube’s popularity almost reaches that of Facebook, which continues to be the main platform for news consumption.

Within the study, 35 percent of people said they turned to Facebook, while 24 percent said they preferred YouTube. In the case of Facebook, a decrease of 4 percent was noted and in the case of YouTube, it reported an increase of 4 percent.

