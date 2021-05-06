YouTube is testing instant translation from English

05/06/2021 at 11:04 CEST

YouTube removed subtitles from the community last year, which was viewed as a negative for users. global users who trusted the translation tool. In its absence, viewers have been forced to rely on automatic and manual captions, which are generally unreliable. This seems to be of great importance to YouTube, so the company is experimenting with a new tool that automatically translates English into the user’s native language.

Some randomly selected users have started seeing translations for video titles, descriptions, and subtitles on YouTube, the web, on desktops, and in the mobile app. It is not clear how long this test will take, but apparently the result will be produced soon. Meanwhile, it is only available to the lucky few who have received this upgrade completely randomly.

Thus, Google’s linguistic Artificial Intelligence continues to expand. The Google Translate functionality It is the most popular translator on the entire internet, with support for 108 languages. By coming to YouTube, practically everyone will be able to enjoy the content in their language.