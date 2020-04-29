         YouTube integrates data verification into searches conducted in the United States

In moments as delicate as those we have been experiencing in the last weeks it is very important to be well informed, both to maintain good physical and mental health.

We have seen how many platforms have intensified their rules to slow down the advance of fake news and hoaxes, and a few hours ago YouTube announced a new measure to fight disinformation on videos that are uploaded to your platform.

“In recent years, we have seen more and more people coming to YouTube for news and information. They want to know the latest on an election, find multiple perspectives on a topic, or learn about a major breaking news event. More recently, the COVID-19 outbreak and its spread around the world has reaffirmed how important it is for viewers to obtain accurate information during rapidly evolving events. ”

They plan to expand it to more countries

It will carrying their “informative posters” (which serve to verify the facts of the videos in question) to the United States. This measure was already active in countries such as Brazil or India.

Let’s not forget that The United States is being one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus and, at the same time, we are seeing how somewhat surreal demonstrations are taking place across the country against the rules that are restricting their freedom of movement.

These fact-checking panels are based on the measures YouTube has implemented in previous years, linking to credible sources on the matter. For example, in the case of COVID-19 they could show links to sources such as the WHO.

“We are now using these panels to help tackle an additional challenge: the disinformation that emerges rapidly as part of a fast-moving news cycle, where unfounded claims and uncertainty about the facts are common.”

For it, YouTube has more than a dozen publishers in the United States, as is the case with The Dispatch, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and The Washington Post Fact Checker. In addition, they affirm that they will contribute a million dollars to the IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network).

Google has ensured that it will take “some time” for these fact check panels to be fully operational. He promises that this system will become more accurate over time and that he plans to extend it to more countries in the future.

