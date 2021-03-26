YouTube has included ads in cruelty to animals videos

YouTube has been showing ads from big companies in videos showing scenes of cruelty to animals, despite the fact that many of them violate their content policies, according to an investigation by the organization for animal welfare of California (United States) Lady Freethinker and Business Insider.

This story also appeared in Business Insider

Commercial spots from companies such as Disney +, the Facebook Portal tablet, Land Rover, the American DIY chain Lowe’s, Amazon Prime Video, the vacuum cleaner brand Dyson, the veterinary insurer Nationwide Pet, or Peloton have been found by Lady Freethinker inserted in videos that showed animals under conditions of severe stress, pain and even death in one case.

This organization has shared the results of its investigation with Business Insider, which includes up to 30 videos of animal abuse, some of them with millions of views, had had announcements between March 9 and 19.

Several of the videos identified during the investigation purported to show animals such as cat or dog puppies that were “rescued” by a human from the threat of a dangerous animal, such as a snake or crocodile. However, this organization defends that these situations were fake. The creators of this content often used the same animals in multiple so-called “rescue” videos.

For example, several videos purporting to show a “primitive man” saving a pig, a turtle, or a family of ducks from theoretical snake attacks feature advertisements from the US web host Squarespace. One of these videos has exceeded 4.7 million views.

Business Insider contacted all of the advertising companies named in this article. Veterinary insurer Nationwide responded: “We are confirming that this video has been removed from the platform, and at the same time we have contacted YouTube to stop all ads until we are sure that YouTube’s filters are in line with our values. ».

For its part, Facebook says it is investigating these claims with its partners. The rest of the brands have not responded so far.

The automation of digital advertising means that advertisers often do not choose exactly where they will appear. The ads displayed on YouTube are personalized for each user, based on demographic, location, or search behavior data, which means that the ads received by members of the Lady Freethinker organization in the United States are different from those seen by Business Insider reporters in the UK, even for the same videos.

YouTube’s content policies state that videos that “inflict unnecessary suffering or deliberate harm to an animal” are prohibited on the platform. Lady Freethinker has selected the videos in which the animals were deliberately hurt, through cruel scenes of animal fights, torture, animals being eaten alive or supposedly mock rescues of animals.

This organization, founded in 2013, is a non-profit organization that works to expose and prevent cruelty to animals. It has been investigating YouTube’s responsibility for animal abuse videos posted on the platform since April 2020.

Some of the videos found by this organization have been removed or marked private before Business Insider contacted YouTube. However, although these videos are no longer on the platform, the investigations of this organization continue to cast doubt on why YouTube was monetizing these videos.

«Our content policy against violence prohibits videos showing deliberate or unnecessary harm to animals or causing distress«, assures Ivy choi, YouTube spokesperson, through a statement. “We had already eliminated four of the channels reported by Business Insider in accordance with this policy, and in accordance with it, we have eliminated another six. The rest of the videos have been removed from monetization, according to our policy of respect for advertisers, “he adds.

The issue of brand image protection on YouTube has become a recurring element during the last four years, with dozens of major brands ceasing to advertise on the platform after information that indicates that ads have been shown have been known. in offensive videos, some with content linked to terrorism. Other advertisers cut their spending in 2019 after a content creator alerted that the platform was being used to spread “mild pedophile content,” to which YouTube responded by deleting hundreds of channels.

YouTube has tried to alleviate advertisers’ concerns by adding more controls to help them choose the type of content they don’t want their ads to show on. The company has improved its automatic video recognition technology and claims that it employs more than 10,000 people to detect and remove content that violates its policies.

Last month, YouTube’s progress in protecting the image of brands earned it an accreditation from the Media Rating Council, which groups together the main networks and advertisers in the United States. It also works with other companies that help advertisers track where their spots appear and manage channels to monitor what the industry calls “brand suitability,” a concept that refers to whether the environment in which brand is exposed is the most suitable.

“They can offer all these functionalities, technologies and solutions for brand security, but the challenge in the end will always be scale,” he says Michael Schwalb, director of data and advertising for JW Player, a video streaming company. “It is not possible to monitor all the content all the time, 24/7, there is always the risk that you will end up in something controversial”, Add.

With more than 2.3 billion users worldwide, YouTube’s audience is a very attractive destination for advertisers. But with the ever-increasing number of videos it hosts and publishes every day, there is always a risk that ads may appear alongside inappropriate content. YouTube has ensured that 500 hours of content are uploaded to its platform every minute.

Brands are increasingly looking for companies that generate “inclusion lists” highlighting which ones have the most appropriate content for their brands to appear on. However, those restrictions reduce the potential number of videos that can be advertised, which poses a challenge for YouTube: to get more content “brand safe” (brand safe) to maintain its level of ad spend.

YouTube has recently tried to increase the number of videos on its platform that can carry ads. In November, the platform proclaimed that ads would begin to appear in “brand safe” videos that are not part of its creator program, in which it compensates creators with a portion of the advertising revenue derived from their videos. . The platform explained that this decision would help advertisers to “responsibly leverage YouTube’s full reach.” Its parent, Alphabet, revealed that YouTube’s advertising revenue broke a record $ 6.9 billion in the last quarter of 2020, 46% more than the same period in 2019.

The YouTube spokesperson did not directly respond to a Business Insider question about whether any of the channels reported by Lady Freethinker have received any payment for the advertising revenue generated by their videos as part of the platform’s partner program.

Ads keep popping up on YouTube videos depicting cruelty to animals

YouTube removed or de-monetized videos reported by Business Insider on March 22, but the situation did not end immediately.

That same day, Lady Freethinker identified 16 monetized YouTube videos showing animal rescue scenes or feigned animal fights. These videos included advertisements from brands such as eToro, GoDaddy or Doordash. Some of them, including one of a man supposedly rescuing an animal from a king cobra, had reached tens of thousands of views. On March 23, Business Insider provided YouTube with a new list of more monetized videos, on which it awaits a response.

An eToro spokesperson explains that the company has controls in place to ensure that its ads are directed to an appropriate and relevant audience that is not associated with these types of videos, such as those showing abuse or adult content.

“Our marketing team is investigating this, but we suspect that since these videos violate YouTube’s service policies, they are not classified in a way that allows us to exclude them from our ads with the controls that YouTube gives to brands,” says the A spokesman for the investment company, adding that eToro is working to have its ads removed from the videos found by Business Insider. GoDaddy and DoorDash did not respond to requests for comment.

Lady Freethinker launched an investigation between April and July 2020 that found more than 2,000 videos on YouTube showing animals in stressful situations, as reported by The Guardian in December. At least 500 of those videos were removed, but others continued for months, with some of them surpassing millions of views, the organization’s director, Nina Jackel, told Business Insider.

“What we have seen so far is that YouTube removes the videos that we report to them, but it is not talking about proactively going to the root of the problem,” he says. “There are many videos identical to those,” he adds.

YouTube is testing a “hypersensitive” system for large advertisers

At the same time, the platform is testing a new ad-linking control system to give advertisers greater assurance that their ads will not appear alongside dangerous content, according to several media agencies who have viewed the tool through their reviews. contacts on Google.

Known as “Hypersensitive Mode”, this functionality is intended to be more restrictive than the current “limited mode” which makes it possible to ensure that videos containing sexual content or profanity are not part of the lists to which the ads are associated. YouTube has been testing this option since the summer, according to these sources.

The consulted media agencies ensure that “Hypersensitive Mode” is only available to advertisers who meet certain criteria: they have not paused their campaigns and do not use video restriction lists.

YouTube says that it is always testing ways to improve the experience of brands and that it considers that it is at least 99% effective in ensuring the safety of brands in placing their ads on YouTube, regardless of the eligibility preferences of the advertisers.

More on this topic