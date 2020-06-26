Google continues to add features to the world’s largest video portal, YouTube. After copying the Snapchat and Instagram Stories, a new short video format directs his steps to the platform. Recorded from the mobile, with a maximum of 15 seconds and with the option of splicing shots by pressing the record button. A la TikTok.

All social networks start specializing in one area and, if successful, end up engulfing the successful functions of the competition in order to reach a greater spectrum of users. The Snapchat Stories are a great example: they have ended up even reaching Google searches. And the next social network that all companies are going to look at is TikTok, as it is right now on YouTube: it is already testing the 15-second videos.

YouTube tests segmented video recording, like TikTok

There is no doubt that TikTok is being a worldwide success. And not only among the youngest audience, which the social network has ended up monopolizing all the social and age spectrum, it even attracts the attention of companies. All thanks to the 15-second videos, the creativity of the users and the help of an algorithm that invites you to see content perfectly adapted to the tastes of the person.

Given the success of TikTok, and that the social network prioritizes the attention of a very specific audience (even if it is not exclusively young), YouTube has decided to ‘steal’ the recording mechanics by transferring the 15-second format to the Google content. The way to record the videos is identical to TikTok: a button on the mobile interface allows to record a sequence; giving way to link shots by segments until completing the available time limit. This type of content can only be created and uploaded from the smartphone.

YouTube has advanced functionality on its help page. This is what the company says:

« We are testing a new way for creators to easily record multiple clips from the YouTube mobile app and upload them as a single video. If you are in this experiment, you will see an option to ‘Create a video’ in the upload options from the Touch or hold the record button to record your first clip, then touch or release the button again to stop recording that clip. Repeat these steps until you have finished capturing images of up to 15 seconds maximum duration. «

Apart from the TikTok-style videos, this experiment anticipates a drawback: the upload of long videos cannot be done on the fly from the mobile application since only the charge will be available from the phone gallery.

Google is testing on the accounts of some creators, both in Android and iOS applications. Hopefully, the possibility of short videos will be expanded to other accounts. And that these appear visible when accessing the different YouTube channels.

