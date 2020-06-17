There is no doubt that today music is the most demanded content to be able to execute a series of actions, through which the scope achieved by certain brands of streaming content is determined.

One element that is noteworthy is that one of the leading brands in the streaming music segment is Spotify, so competitors such as YouTube are working to improve the user experience offered by its ecosystem of streaming services, thereby generating new guidelines. of consumption and lifestyles, which do not disappoint by the good adaptation they achieve in users.

Youtube Music now gives its users the option of its streaming music service, to be able to create playlists but in a collaborative way, a function that is already on the YouTube video platform.

Youtube – Misik Making Sound Kool

This new feature gives the YouTube video platform a function with which users of the YouTube ecosystem can now add videos to playlists that have been created in collaboration with friends, where you can manage who can make contributions to the list and when the time comes, who has to stop doing it.

The function is only active, for now, in selected Youtube Music users, after that in version v3.69 of the Android app, this function has been activated with a button that says « Collaborate », which would give a greater experience to its ecosystem of content, both video and music.

Another of the functions that will be provided in this new button is that the collaboration feature is defined in the list that can be edited by its collaborators and this function defines whether it is a public or a private list.

According to information provided by 9to5Google, you can also delete the added songs or videos.

