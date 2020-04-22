If you have the opportunity to do nothing during the quarantine and just want to rest inside your house, that’s fine, we won’t judge you (Or maybe yes, but in silence). But, if you are anxious that you need to do or learn something and you are tempted to spend money on online courses, better wait a moment because YouTube launched a series of classes for you to study with the most popular Edutubers in the world.

The list of teachers includes Math2Me, JulioProfe, Elena Biologist, WikiSeba, The Engineering Translator and many more, and the subjects they teach are divided as follows:

YouTube Learning

YouTube Learning is designed to inspire and assist students with high-quality educational content on the platform. This channel has complementary content on education, celebrations of educational moments and tips to learn.

It is available in English and Spanish, and will expand to other languages ​​in the coming days. You can find this learning option in this link or in the new section within the YouTube application.

Learn from Home

Learn from Home is a website with resources related to learning and family content. From KhanAcademyEspañol to Bubba and Friends, Aprende desde Casa will highlight content from math, science, history and art from popular learning channels.

The site includes a section for families with children under the age of 13, where parents and children can watch videos together to boost creativity, curiosity, play, and activities like building a scale volcano. The site is now available in Spanish, English and French and will soon be available in other languages.

Study with me

#EstudiaConmigo was a movement that was born a few years ago, where students shared their learning experiences with others online. This trend has millions of videos in different languages ​​and you can consult them all. There are very varied courses.

YouTube Kids

YouTube Kids offers children under the age of 13 a safer environment where they can explore their interests and curiosities on their own while parents are in control of the experience. This application has extensive content, such as health habits, fun at home and learning.

We know that the situation is complicated and that you can get desperate for the running of the bulls, but breathe, think about it a little and take this opportunity to improve your skills or learn new ones.

