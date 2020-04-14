Surely you have ever seen a YouTube video that, due to its long duration, included in its description links to specific moments in which some specific content was shown; for example, on some complete music album, to facilitate access to specific tracks.

As well: This ‘hack’ created by the YouTube user community can be complemented shortly for a new function that those responsible for the video portal have recently started to test to facilitate navigation in long videos.

User-created bookmarks, from which YouTube then creates their chapter separation.

“We are collecting reactions from users,” says Google

This feature, discovered by the Android Police website, uses precisely that information entered by the creators of the videos in their description to automatically convert them into bookmarks that lead us to differentiated ‘chapters’ of the video (chapters that even adopt the name that accompanies the corresponding link, as can be seen in the image that heads the article).

As you can see, the playback bar is divided into chapters according to the content separation indicated by the user who uploaded the video. This separation appears both in the desktop version of YouTube and in its mobile apps (including stable versions thereof).

The video from which we extracted the capture was hung before the new chapter function began to be tested, a sign that YouTube is applying this change retroactively as well.

At the moment, Google has only said that this test is limited for now to “a small selection of videos, both on the desktop and on Android and iOS, while we collect comments, “without revealing whether his future plans include extending this function to all the videos on the platform or whether he will restrict it only to certain content creators.

Share



YouTube experiments with dividing videos into ‘chapters’