The growth of TikTok and the interest of both audiences and brands has caught the attention of larger social platforms like Instagram and Youtube who do not want to give up the ground they have gained in recent years in front of the short video app.

It happens that the app owned by ByteDance currently has more than 800 million monthly users and, recently, it was announced that it has already exceeded 2 billion of downloads globally, in fact it remains one of the most downloaded applications. So given this pace it is logical that other platforms seek to replicate its appeal.

The 15-second bet

Among the actions that stand out is that of entering the trend of offering users the opportunity to regenerate videos of 15 seconds duration. Such is the case of Youtube that on Wednesday announced that it is starting to test a new function of these characteristics on mobile devices.

In this way, users who are part of the beta phase will see a new option in their app to « create a video » in the mobile load flow, that is, they will be able to create videos in a similar way as in TikTok.

His proposal is that by pressing and holding that option (a new button), users will be able to record 15-second clips and create video sequences.

Once this happens, YouTube will combine the clips and upload them as a single video when the recording is complete, as explained in a recent update on the YouTube Help support page.

Although the Google video platform did not give many details about whether other functions such as filters, effects, music, augmented reality filters, among others, would be added in the future, this is likely to happen in order to rival what TikTok offers.

Staying on trend

It is clear that users are related to short videos and that this will continue to grow, not only due to the fact that the Chinese-based app does not stop growing, but because of its marketing potential. Not for nothing did he present his own business platform this Thursday in order to propose himself to the coffers as a viable option for his investments in digital marketing.

Undoubtedly, this has been identified by their rivals, for example, Instagram I believe Reels, a function with which users can shoot short videos of up to 15 seconds in length and superimpose music and special effects on them. First it carried out some tests in Brazil, but now it seems that it is ready to bundle more users because it started to expand it, the first step is Germany and France, so it is expected that it will soon reach more countries.

In the case of YouTube, it is clear that it does not intend to be left behind and this content format can be very useful in not promoting its growth rate in advertising terms. In this regard, it should be noted that YouTube entered 4 thousand 038 million dollars between January and March of this year, an increase in 33 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

