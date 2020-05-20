Talk about Danny MacAskill is to talk about spectacular videos that take us to an unreal world where only he is capable of making possible what seems clearly impossible. Nicknamed the king of the virals, this Scottish biker began his career as an unexpected YouTube star in April 2009. It was then when he was only 23 years old, he uploaded a video showing his skills with a Street Trial bike. What he did not know is that from that moment on, his life would change forever.

From that April 19, 2009 until today, MacAskill has become a benchmark in MTB and Action Sports In general, it has broken all the slats and for having in terms of visualizations and media impact of each and every one of its productions. Making a review of their main productions, only on YouTube they add no more and no less than 250 million views. A stratospheric figure for a biker who has the sympathy, admiration and respect of the vast majority of the scene and the international public.

Today, 8 years after MacAskill’s uncovering, at AS Acción we wanted to gather in a chronological list the 8 most successful videos of this phenomenon of Street Trial and MTB.

1. ‘Inspired Bicycles’ (2009), 38 Million Views

The video that changed everything. Recorded on the streets of Edinburgh by his friend and roommate Dave Sowerby, Danny made himself known to the world and marked a before and after on the Street Trial scene with tricks and movements never seen before on a bike of these characteristics .

2. ‘Way Back Home’ (2010), 40M

Already with the Red Bull helmet on his head, Danny and Dave recorded a new video again. This time they had the support of the energy drink brand that with their means and know-how made ‘Way Back Home’ a viral phenomenon.

3. ‘Industrial Revolutions’ (2011), 10M

To the rhythm of Ben Howard Danny published in 2011 a video recorded in an abandoned industrial environment where he knew how to get the most out of it by pulling his inhunaman skills to ride a street trial bike.

4. ‘Imagine’ (2013), 66M

There is little to say about this production. A masterpiece of the world of two wheels, ‘Imagine’ redefined the term ‘viral’ expanding by social networks at the speed of light. And is not for less.

5. ‘Epecuen’ (2014), 13M

Recorded in an abandoned Argentine town, the Scotsman brought up the enormous possibilities that such a location offers a top biker like him.

6. Ridge The Ridge ’(2014), 50M

First great production that MacAskill recorded riding an MTB bike, and what a way to debut. The beauty of the Isle of Skye combined with the creativity of the Scot and the quality of the final montage have made ’The Ridge’ an essential video of the Mountain Bike scene.

7. ‘Cascadia’ (2015), 21M

The rooftops of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria know Danny MacAskill well, and vice versa. This was the spectacular location chosen by GoPro to record a new video with the Scottish phenomenon. Judging by the images obtained, the decision was more than correct.

8. ‘Wee Day Out’ (2016), 8M

Back to MTB in the last video that MacAskill has published to date. ‘Wee Day Out’ is in Scottish words a tribute to all fans of mountain biking, although as we can see, MacAskill’s departure is somewhat more impressive than that of a mortal on any given Sunday.

