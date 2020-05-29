The company activated one of the most popular features of the site dedicated to adult entertainment and now it will be possible to divide the content into chapters.

0:00 We heard you and added Video Chapters.

0:30 You liked it.

1:00 Now it’s official: Video Chapters are here to stay.

1:30 Creators, try Chapters by adding timestamps starting at 0:00 to your video description. Viewers, scrub to find exactly what you’re looking for.

2:00 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/bIHGsGVmyW – YouTube (@YouTube) May 28, 2020

Chapters will be available for desktop users and the YouTube mobile app. The company started testing them last month on some accounts, and it’s finally been rolled out for everyone.

Its operation It is very similar to what we see in other services. The video time bar is divided into sections for each chapter.

Chapters can be added to the videos you upload. The chapters divide the video into sections, with each showing its own preview. Additionally, they provide viewers with more information and context and allow them to replay different parts of the video.

The company posted this video as an example:

According to YouTube, the tests carried out in April were well received and have therefore been deployed to all users. The only detail to consider is that not all videos will have chapters at the beginning. To activate them, the author’s intervention is necessary, so they will need to edit their previous videos with timestamps.

