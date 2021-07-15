YouTube copies some of Twitch’s best features

YouTube is becoming more and more like Twitch. The world’s most popular video website just added three new functions that will help streamers and their communities to interact better.

From now on, live content creators will be able to limit chat of its transmissions only to subscribers. This, in addition to better preventing spam, could motivate followers to subscribe.

YouTube also just added polls. In general, chat rooms with many viewers tend to receive a stream of messages. This new feature will allow streamers to query quickly and easily.

Google’s video platform is also rolling out “ClipsWith this tool, content creators will have the ability to select and share a portion of their broadcasts.

Clips can be a good option to get the highlight of a broadcast live to viewers who do not stay in front of the screen for several hours. These, in turn, can be shared outside of YouTube.

The snipping tool had been being tested on a limited number of content creators, but now YouTube is expanding its reach to streamers with more than 1,000 followers.

YouTube said it may eventually extend the availability of the clips feature to all users in the future. However, for now it will continue to be limited to creators focused on streaming.

YouTube wants to attract streamers

Credit: YouTube

These features are about a new effort by YouTube to attract streamers. It is precisely in recent years that Internet giants want to stay with talented content creators.

Twitch continues to be the leader in live broadcasts and, consequently, the favorite platform for streamers. Now YouTube has taken three of its features and incorporated them into its platform.

However, YouTube still has a lot to do to deal with Twitch, although it should not forget about other platforms such as Facebook Gaming, which are also doing their best to make a place in the world of live streaming.

Also in Ezanime.net