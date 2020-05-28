Youtube has implemented one of the PornHub’s most popular features in its most recent update. Starting today all users will access the chapters within a video.

It took forever for the company to activate this useful feature. To get an idea of ​​the delay, the chapters have been around for about five years on PornHub and more than two decades on DVDs.

The chapters will be available for desktop and mobile app users from YouTube. The company started testing them last month on some accounts, and it has finally been implemented for everyone. Its operation is very similar to what we see in other services. The time bar of video is divided into sections earmarked for each chapter.

To move, just drag the cursor with the mouse or finger. On mobile devices we will feel a haptic response when changing chapters as we move in the time bar. Chapters will be optional for all creators and will not activate automatically.

The minimum requirement to integrate them into the video is three segments of at least 10 seconds or more. Chapters are useful for long videos or when you need to split the content of a tutorial. Until very recently the only way to organize the videos was through timestamps – or timestamps – that the authors or users offered in the comments.

Now the chapters will be added automatically when inserting a timestamp in the description box. This is undoubtedly good news for those who like to consume long-lasting content and do not want to get lost in the comments to find the timestamps.

According to YouTube, the tests carried out in April were well received so they have been deployed to all users. The only detail to consider is that not all videos will have chapters at the beginning. To activate them, the author’s intervention is necessary, so they will need to edit their previous videos with timestamps.

The chapters are available from today on YouTube for the web and in the apps for iOS and Android. Some examples of videos with chapters are these Radiohead concerts and The Flaming Lips.