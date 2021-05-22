YouTube changes terms of service: it will put ads on all videos but will not pay you all

The YouTube video platform, owned by Google, announced that as of June 1, it will start serving ads on all the videos it deems relevant or that it considers safe for the brand.

The new terms will come into effect in countries outside the United States (in this country it already applies from November 2020)This is not to say that the platform will pay small content creators outside of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) for it.

“Because these channels are not on YPP, there is no revenue share for creators, but creators can still apply for YPP once they meet the eligibility criteria, which remains the same,” YouTube explained on its blog. official.

The users most affected by this measure are content creators not registered with YPP, because in addition to not receiving income, they will now show commercial advertisements in their content if the platform so decides.

“This is part of our ongoing investments in new solutions, such as the Home Feed ads, which help advertisers responsibly leverage YouTube’s full scale to connect with their audiences and grow their businesses ”, explains the platform’s blog.

The announcement notes that for video creators enrolled in YPP in the United States, the updated terms state that any YouTube revenue payments will now be treated as royalties and Google will withhold taxes from these payments if required by law.

It is specified that US creators will generally not be affected by these tax withholdings as long as they provide valid tax documentation in Adsense.

And when it comes to creators outside of the US, the blog explains that more details will be provided later in the year, as terms become available in their respective countries.

YouTube’s new terms of service too expressly prohibit the collection of any data that can identify a person without their consent, including facial recognition data or username.

For the rest, users who usually upload videos on YouTube will be able to continue doing so as they have done today, with the exception that their publications will be preceded or accompanied by unpaid commercial advertisements if they are not on YPP.

