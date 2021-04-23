YouTube can now adjust video quality to save data

YouTube is one of the most used applications, but also one of the most data consuming. The idea of ​​listening to music or watching videos from anywhere can strain your budget if you have one. limited data rate. Thanks to a new feature, you can choose to different modes of content playback. Thus, for example, you will be able to watch videos in higher quality when you are connected to a Wi-Fi network and in lower quality with mobile data.

This function is in addition to the existing ones. To change the default playback modes, go to YouTube and play any video. Then, in tap on the three points in the upper right corner and select Quality. There, you will see different options, but you must tap on the option Video quality preferences, which appears in blue.

Once inside, you will see two sections, each with its options. «Video quality on mobile networks” Y “Video quality with Wi-Fi«. If you select «Automatic«, YouTube will be in charge of adjusting the quality according to your connection, although remember, it only takes into account the speed and not if you have a limited data plan. «Higher image quality«, As its name implies, it will try to show the highest possible quality, and«Data saving«, It will reduce the quality and, consequently, you will consume less data.

9to5Google

Also 4K HDR on your mobile with YouTube

In addition, you have the option to select the resolution 4K HDR. Of course, this option cannot be configured by default, so if you want to watch videos in this quality, you must do it manually in each one.

According to 9to5Google, this is a server-side update, so no need to download the latest version from YouTube to access these functions. However, we recommend having the app updated to enjoy the best performance and security options.

If you have tried and still do not have this new feature, it is that it has not yet reached your device. Do not worry, YouTube is rolling it out gradually, so in the next few days you should be able to access it on iOS and Android.

