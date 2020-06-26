For 15 years YouTube has been the reference video platform. But this is no longer the case among the youngest, who spend hours hooked on TikTok. YouTube is starting to offer the recording of short 15-second videos, to compete with TikTok.

TikTok is a Chinese video platform specialized in fast videos. It offers the option of uploading fragments between 3 and 15 seconds, and another somewhat longer model, between 30 and 60 seconds.

It quickly became very popular, especially in China, thanks to music knockoffs, gags, pranks, and other content designed to go viral instantly. Little by little it began to be used in the West, where it has ended up sweeping the youngest. A study from a few days ago ensures that children already use TikTok more than YouTube.

Logically, networks like Instagram, Facebook or YouTube are concerned about this irruption of TikTok, not only because of the hundreds of millions of users, but because the majority are children and adolescents, the type of user most desired by social networks, to build loyalty throughout life.

Both Instagram and Facebook have been adding options to upload short videos in recent times. Even YouTube with its YouTube Stories, which have not been very successful.

Last April YouTube announced that it was going to offer an option to easily upload short videos, And according to Fossbytes, some users have already started receiving it.

Apparently YouTube allows you to record a video of a maximum duration of 15 seconds, and upload it directly after recording it with the camera. Several short videos can be joined as long as they do not exceed 15 seconds. If they last longer they also go up, but to another place.

With this system YouTube imitates how TikTok worksBut we still don’t know if the effects filters and augmented reality also work, which are also key to the success of the Chinese platform.