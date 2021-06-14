YouTube bans certain ads from the header of its home page

YouTube is preparing changes to its advertising policy and will no longer support ads on certain topics in the header of its home page. According to Axios, the video platform block advertisements about the sale of alcohol, gambling, medicine, politics or elections in the aforementioned space.

The header is the most visible space, and therefore the most expensive, on the YouTube home page. According to the report, as of this Monday, advertisements related to gambling, both online and offline, are already prohibited. The measure also covers casinos and sports betting houses.

The sale of alcoholic beverages is another of the points affected by the change in the YouTube header. On the other hand, political content will not be allowed either when it comes to candidates for public office, or a campaign to support them. It is worth noting that public interest announcements will be studied individually when dealing with issues of a political nature.

YouTube imposes conditions on its advertising spaces

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

With millions of active users around the world, YouTube is an advertising platform that mobilize exorbitant amounts of money. However, that does not mean that you should accept any type of ads for the simple fact of being able to do so. In fact, the Google platform has had several issues related to this issue in recent years.

According to Axios, in 2020 the video portal had changed the operation of the header of the main page. The service no longer allowed the reservation of the block for full days; this way it prevented a brand or company from “taking over” its cover.

While it is true that YouTube’s advertising policies may change again in the future, there is a greater awareness on the part of the public regarding what type of ads they are willing to see.

As the platform is used by a significant number of young people, concern regarding the content available to them is growing. But Google’s site isn’t the only one causing concern about its ads. It is worth remembering that, a short time ago, Facebook was under scrutiny in Australia for presenting inappropriate ads to minors.

