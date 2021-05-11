YouTube Announces $ 100 Million Fund for Shorts

YouTube, owned by Google, announced Tuesday a $ 100 million fund to pay Shorts content creators. In this way, its video platform enters the competition for short content, currently dominated by TikTok and Instagram Reels.

“The Shorts Fund is just the first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube,” the company says on its blog. In addition, they indicate that the fund will be launched “in the coming months”

From then on, and until 2022, YouTube will distribute a total of $ 100 million to the creators of Shorts.. From the company they affirm that anyone can participate to access the fund. Nevertheless, The key to qualifying for the incentive will be to create “short and unique” content that will “delight the YouTube community.”

Basically, it’s another way of saying they are content that generates the most visits and participation from the public. Of course, strictly complying with the community standards of the platform. Creating content that generates visits and goes against the rules is not valid.

From YouTube they affirm that they will communicate every month with the most successful creators for the distribution of the fund. What’s more, they will ask them to give their opinions about the platform. Nevertheless, the company has not revealed how much money those selected will be able to win.

YouTube wants to win the short content race

As the fund will start operating “in a few months”, YouTube claims it will provide details later, presumably before the start of its strategy to engage TikTok and Instagram Reels users..

And it is that the competition between social networks is fierce. While the world seems to revolve around audio apps like Clubhouse and its myriad clones, not all of them have an oiled business model.. Short video apps work very well, and the internet giants want to take a big chunk of the cake.

Google said that in the first quarter of the year, YouTube generated ad revenue of $ 6 billion. This is an increase of almost 50% year-on-year. Nevertheless, the company wants to continue growing its successful platform with the arrival of Shorts.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Shorts records 6.5 billion visits a day globally. However, the platform is only available in India and the United States.

