         YouTube adds a reminder to go to sleep: this is how it is activated

From time to time, Google introduces some improvements and news on one of their most popular services: YouTube. Thus, in recent months, we have been able to see how it added search filters in the subscriptions section, how it allowed us to order the playlists and videos of a channel or how it released its interface and added more functions in its app for tablets.

Now, within the functions to help us manage the time we spend in front of the screen, the YouTube app for iOS and Android is launching a new option: the possibility of set a notice to remind us that it’s time to go to sleep. This function has started to be implemented already and will be reaching all users in the coming days, but Google has already explained how it is activated.

You only need three easy steps

According to Google account, the new reminder of bedtime allows us to set specific times when we want to see a notice to stop playing videos and go to sleep. In addition, it offers us the possibility of setting a start and end time, and of choosing whether we prefer that the reminder interrupt a video or jump when it ends.

The company further explains that this feature is only available on mobile devices, including Android phones and tablets, as well as the iPhone, but not the iPad. This reminder has already started to reach some users and, according to Google, it will be implemented for everyone in the coming days.

Images: XDA Developers

Thanks to XDA, who analyzed the APK of the YouTube app on Android (v15.13.33), we can see how this reminder is configured. The process to do it on iOS and Android is exactly the same:

Sign in to YouTube (if you haven’t already).

Click on your profile icon (top right) and enter ‘Setting’.

Select ‘General’ and activate ‘Remember me when it’s time for bed’; is the second option, just below ‘Remind me to take a break’.

Choose one start and end time for the reminder, and choose whether or not you want to wait for the video to end to display the reminder.

You can also turn on reminders before bed by tapping your profile picture and tapping ‘Your viewing time’. Also, when the reminder appears, there is an option to postpone it, which will temporarily disable the reminder for 10 minutes. In this way, the video will start again without interruption and, after 10 minutes, the reminder will appear again.

