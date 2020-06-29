Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in California 1:48

(CNN Spanish) – Although older adults 60 years and older were originally reported to be most likely to become seriously ill from the new coronavirus, the development of the pandemic has shown that anyone can be infected, regardless of age, and the consequences can also be devastating.

In recent weeks, United States authorities have been seeing an increase in cases of coronavirus in young people, in the south and east of the country, with increases in cases in young people in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states, many of which were some of the first to reopen.

Public health experts have warned that young people can be propagators of the virus: “hell” could be unleashed if adequate security measures are not followed, the doctor and professor Erin Bromage told CNN.

Regarding the reopening of the beaches, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez told CNN on Monday that the increase in cases in youth is due to youth “ignoring the rules.”

“It is a coincidence that two weeks after the protests here in Miami-Dade County, much by young people, we have had this peak.” Giménez said.

The mayor said he will close the beaches on the weekend of July 4 to avoid the increase in people who are thinking of going to the beach for the holidays.

Contagions among young people increase

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said June 20 that coronavirus cases are “shifting in a radical direction” toward populations in their 20s and 30s.

The younger groups that test positive are mostly asymptomatic and do not require clinical attention, the governor said.

“We are also seeing that they are not only testing positive because they are testing more, but they are also testing positive at an increasing rate over the past week,” DeSantis said, adding that there is evidence of transmission among those younger groups.

The increased testing, he said, comes when many people return to the workforce.

In South Carolina, health officials said in mid-June that people under the age of 30 increasingly tested positive for the virus: about 18% of the state’s total cases come from people between the ages of 21 and 30. years.

“The increases we are seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to covid-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, medical consultant for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. “They also tell us that young people in South Carolina are not taking social distancing seriously.”

In Texas, the governor said two weeks ago that the majority of new coronavirus cases are occurring among people under the age of 30 in multiple counties. This, according to him, is related to the fact that for the Memorial Day holiday (May 31), many young people went to parties, visited bars and gathered without adequate protection measures.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine’s office, the age distribution of positive test results for the area saw a change in younger people, leading to an increase in cases in June compared to May: almost 60 percent of new cases are in the 20-49 age range.

And Georgia’s largest hospital also reported seeing an increase in patients ages 20-30, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

Young people’s responsibility for the spread of the virus

Authorities last week recorded a boost from new cases of coronavirus in the United States in the south and west, where authorities say younger people ignore social distancing measures and test positive.

Young people are more likely to have milder coronavirus results, but they can still infect other people who are at higher risk.

“With a younger age of recent infections in at least some places like Florida, a lower death rate is expected in this wave … until people in their 20s and 40s who are infected today continue to infect others,” said Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Twitter.

For Dr. Anthony Fauci, the increase in cases among young people “is not surprising”, and their responsibility is in their hands is great, as they can expose older adults.

“First they get infected, then they go home and then they infect older people. Older people have complications and then go to hospitals, “said Fauci. “The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber gave a message on June 22 to young people who dismiss the dangers of coronavirus infection in the midst of the economic reopening stage in Florida: “It’s quite painful.”

“The problem is, first of all, there are many young people who feel that opening effectively means that they can do whatever they want and they have to stop. They just have to stop. Because they can get sick in the first place, and being in the hospital is not on vacation. It is at least two weeks and (is) quite painful. They have relatives who can also get sick and people have to be smart about it, “Gelber told CNN.

Erin Bromage, a physician and biology professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, also highlighted the role young people could play in increasing cases in the country. Rising youth contagion rates is a “smoldering fire” that will hit vulnerable populations.

Bromage said that while health experts did not focus on the younger people at the start of the pandemic because the priority was the elderly population and those with underlying health conditions that required hospitalization, “we are now seeing what is really happening, that is, young people between 18 and 44 years old are being affected at a very high rate. Their social media, their employment, is allowing them to mix at a higher rate, and we are seeing the infection rate, especially in Texas, Florida and Arizona, just skyrocket in that demographic. ”

“It’s just that dormant fire, but as more of them become infected, the chance that they will interact with the vulnerable population increases and hits that vulnerable population, and then it will just start a hell,” the expert told CNN’s John Berman. . “That’s when we end up with a lot of illnesses.”

What young people should do

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House task force against coronavirus, encouraged young Americans to get tested for coronavirus if they were concerned about contracting covid-19: “particularly all of the younger Americans among us. If you are concerned, if you have symptoms or not, go ahead and get tested, “Pence said Sunday.

Fauci, the leading US infectious disease expert, urged people to follow distancing measures to prevent the spread.

“For God’s sake: avoid the crowds, wear masks. Those are the fundamentals that, when you watch television videos, when you see photos in the newspapers … people are not doing it. That is a recipe for disaster, “said Fauci.

Dr. Débora Brix, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response team, also asked young people on Friday to wear face masks to protect their loved ones: “If they are interacting with their parents and grandparents, they should also wear a mask because now we know how many of them are asymptomatic ”.

– With information from Christina Maxouris and Eric Levenson, Scottie Andrew, Gisela Crespo from CNN and Ana María Mejía from CNN en Español.