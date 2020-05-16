It will allow monitoring tasks to better understand the biology of species and improve their conservation

With the aim of involving young people between 18 and 30 years old in the protection and conservation of nature, a group of volunteers analyzes a dozen cameras installed in protected bird nests to document 24 hours a day.

The LIFE Followers initiative is part of the SEO / BirdLife Webcams project that the organization has been developing since 2006.

Currently they follow the images of the lesser kestrel, peregrine falcon, black vulture and booted eagle, and will begin in the next few days with the pale swift. The project is slated to last for several months and the findings will be published in a study coordinated by SEO BirdLife.

For Pablo de la Nava, coordinator of the LIFE Followers project in Spain, this “supposes an adaptation of the great work of our volunteers to the current situation of confinement. In addition, it does not substitute but is incorporated into the follow-up work carried out in the field and which, due to the current situation, cannot be carried out ”.

More than 100 hours per day of reproductive behavior will be tracked using a scientific method, which will be developed by young people who will obtain a complete follow-up work experience, guided by SEO / BirdLife technicians throughout the entire process until publication. of the final work, he detailed.

The organization reported that of the ten chambers, five are part of seo.org/camaras and are located in protected bird nests, some in the midst of the Natura 2000 Network. About 60 young people collaborate in the initiative, working with SEO BirdLife technicians , throughout the breeding season of birds.

“It will allow knowing in great detail little-known aspects of the reproductive biology of the species that we can permanently observe through webcams (…) We can determine the diet of couples and their chickens, the distribution of parental care on chickens or the effect of meteorology on their effectiveness in obtaining food, “said Javier de la Puente, technician of the Citizen Science Area of ​​the environmental organization.

