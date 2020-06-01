A fourth consecutive day of protests in the San Diego region calling for police reform and racial justice began Monday afternoon with a youth-led march through downtown San Diego and Balboa Park.

Monday’s protest, which remained nonviolent until 3 p.m., follows similar protests denouncing police violence against African-Americans on Friday and Saturday in La Mesa and Sunday in downtown San Diego.

The protests on Saturday and Sunday started peacefully but escalated to violence between officers and protesters, with police deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and bullets from pellet bags, and the protests turned into riots, vandalism, fires. and some looting.

The regional protests are part of a national movement as outrage at George Floyd’s death in Minnesota on Memorial Day continues to mount. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes. A passerby captured the video encounter where Floyd in handcuffs could be repeatedly heard, his face being pushed to the ground, saying he was unable to breathe.

The youth-led Monday march started around noon at San Diego City College. Protesters marched down B Street and Park Boulevard to the San Diego Zoo parking lot, which remains closed due to the coronavirus.

San Diego police officers followed, clearing the streets for protesters and blocking freeway entrances. Most of the hundreds of protesters appeared to be in their teens, with a few older protesters scattered throughout the group.

“We are doing everything possible to use our youth as a weapon to prevent the San Diego police from becoming violent,” said one of the organizers of the march, Nikki Sánchez. “People are more willing to listen to our young people than to adults.”

As the group marched down Park Boulevard, protesters stopped several times to drink water and use chalk to write messages like “Black lives matter.”

Organizers urged protesters to use chalk instead of spray paint. Organizers also discouraged some of the group who expressed their desire to access and block Interstate 5 or State Route 163.

On Park Boulevard and Presidents Way, police officers temporarily blocked the group’s access to Balboa Park. After the protesters knelt, singing and asking to be let through, the officers relented and the group moved to the main section of the park.

California Highway Patrol agents closed some highway exits and exits in the city center as a precaution, according to the City News Service. The closings included West 94 State Route to F Street, First Avenue entrance to I-5 southbound, and I-5 southbound exits to 10th Avenue and Front Street, it reported. the CHP.

San Diego police arrested more than 100 people late Sunday and early Monday – on charges such as not dispersing and assaulting officers – as an all-day protest of police violence ended with looting of stores and vandals who smashed windows and spray-painted downtown buildings.

San Diego police said on Twitter that more than 100 people had been booked into the jail after violent outbreaks were reported late at night. Among the looted stores were a CVS, a 7-Eleven store and an AT&T store, police said.