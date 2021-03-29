Youth, divine treasure of the United States National Team



Giovanni Reyna scored his second goal for the senior team.

Photo: Paul Faith / AFP / Getty Images

The United States selection added his second win on this FIFA Date. Perfect step for those led by Gregg Berhalter, who had previously beaten Jamaica (4-1). This Sunday’s victory over North Ireland (1-2) is even more important: was the first against a European country since 2015. And furthermore, again the young americans were the figures of the meeting.

FULL TIME! 🇺🇸 Goals from Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic push the #USMNT to a 2-1 against @NorthernIreland. 🇺🇸 We extend our unbeaten run to nine matches (8-0-1). 🇺🇸 We earn our first away win against a European opponent since June 10, 2015 vs. 🇩🇪. Well done boys! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vemrhouRAI – US Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2021

The “children” who excite the United States

Giovanni reyna (18) opened the scoring with a shoe that thanks to a deflection left the rival goalkeeper out of all possibility.

You ❤️ to see it. 18-year-old Gio Reyna opens the scoring for the 🇺🇸 off a feed from Tim Ream. #NIRvUSA #TheFutureIsUS pic.twitter.com/ly6ELC7HTS – US Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2021

For its part, Christian pulisic (22) increased the lead in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, with a shot from the penalty spot.

Cool as ya like. 😎 @ cpulisic_10 slots it straight up the middle to give the 🇺🇸 a 2-0 lead in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/gDXDDpj9C3 – US Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2021

In addition to this, of the five entries made by the American coach, four were players aged 22 or younger: Bryan Reynolds (19), Daryl Dike (20), Chris Richards (21), Brendan Aaronson (20) and Luca de la Tower (22). The best thing is that the aforementioned quartet of young people make life in European teams: Rome (Italy), Barnsley (England), Hoffenheim (Germany) and Heracles (Holland).

The starting full-backs, Sergiño Dest (20) and Antonee Robinson (23), are regular at FC Barcelona and Fulham. Yunus Musah with only 18 years old already has 25 games with Valencia of Spain. Pulisic (Chelsea) and Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) led the attack.

Joshua Sargent (21, Werder Bremen) stayed on the bench. Other figures like Timothy Weah (21, Lille), Tyler Adams (22, RB Leipzig), Weston McKennie (22, Juventus) and Konrad de la Fuente (19, FC Barcelona B) were absent for this date.

Before Jamaica, Dest and Aaronson they made themselves feel like scorers. This time it was the turn of Queen, who scored for the second time with the senior team; and of Pulisic, who added his 15th goal with the American jersey, being the second youngest player to get it (22 years, 191 days), only behind Landon donovan (21 years, 320 days).

USA continues to make its squad with young people who are already emerging in top clubs in the world. They are a competitive team and look forward to the future that lies ahead, thinking about the main objective: World Cup 2026, in which they will be one of the venues.