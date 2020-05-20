Video games have always awakened all kinds of opinions. Professors, psychologists or scientists among other unions have not yet agreed on the addiction that this hobby may or may not generate. The most famous case was found just a few years ago with Fortnite, a title that was banned in many schools and institutes.

A recent study by the Scientific journal Developmental Psychology It has specified that 90% of young people consume video games on a regular basis, but without being able to negatively influence their life in the long term. That said, only 10% of the cases could really be considered gamers addicted to video games, negatively influencing the user’s mental health.

The study was carried out in a total of 385 youth and in which data could be seen at least curious. As Sarah Coyne, head of research, points out, a 72% of the participants in the study they showed symptoms of addiction but during the first phases. On the other hand, 18% of young people reached somewhat higher peaks of addiction but without it affecting their daily life.

Videogames during confinement | Shutterstock

In Coyne’s words, the research has been carried out over six long years, whose objective ‘was to analyze the long-term impact of having a particular relationship with video games, showing a person’s production over time.’ The most worrying data is found in a 10% of young people and where it does show pathologies such as aggressiveness, anxiety, introversion or depression during the stage closest to adulthood.

Sarah Coyne’s study also specifies that a key element to identify young people with these pathologies and levels of addiction in video games coincided with very low levels of prosocial behavior. ‘I think there are wonderful things in video games. Really, the important thing is to consume them in a healthy way and not get hooked like with anything else, ’he stresses.