© NICHOLAS KAMM

The president led a low-attendance rally.

Brad Parscale, president of the re-election campaign of, president Donald TrumpHe posted on Twitter last week that he had a request for one million tickets to the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but attendance was much lower.

Large crowds were even expected outside the BOK Center, reason why a scene would be prepared that allowed a speech inside and outside the building. It was not necessary. The venue achieved just over half its capacity.

Hundreds of teenage users of TikTok and fans of K-pop They say they are responsible for the fact that thousands of people did not attend, because they reserved spaces that they never used.

Fans of Korean pop music groups claimed they asked their followers on social media to apply for places, after President Trump’s campaign published the phones on June 11.

Thousands of users posted tweets and videos stating that they asked to enter the rally, but were unable to attend, although in reality they had no plans to do so.

Tim Murtaugh, A spokesman for the Trump campaign said that one of the reasons for the low attendance were protesters, who prevented supporters from entering the compound, but did not show where there were those alleged protests.

Parscale criticized K-Pop fans, whom he called « trolls, » for claiming the failure to attend the rally.

« Leftists and online trolls are taking it as a victory, thinking that they somehow affected attendance at the rally, they don’t know what they are talking about or how our demonstrations work »Parscale said in a statement, The New York Post reported.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.