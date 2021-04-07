Youssoufa Moukoko, Dortmund’s ‘jewel’, will miss the remainder of the season

04/06/2021

On at 20:49 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest debutant in Bundesliga history, will not wear shorts again for the remainder of the season. As Borussia Dortmund has announced, the talented forward suffered a foot injury while training with the German Under-21 team. At first it seemed that he would recover in a matter of days, but finally the team led by Edin Terzic will not be able to count on Moukoko at a key moment of the season.

This Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Although his performance in the top European competition has been more satisfactory, his performances in the Bundesliga have not been up to par. After the 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, Terzic’s team is 7 points behind the ‘Champions zone’ with only 7 games to go. 7 days in which they will not be able to count on a player who has the goal in his blood.

Everything seemed to indicate that this would be the season in which Moukoko made the jump to the First Division. This season he has made four appearances for the U19 team, scoring thirteen goals: three hat-tricks to Pr.Münster, Wehen and Schalke in the Rühr youth derby and a poker game to Essen. These performances led him to make the leap to the first team, becoming the youngest debutant in the history of the Bundesliga (16 years and one day) and in the history of the Champions League (16 years and 18 days).

First-team appearances that cannot be classified as anecdotal. Of course, he has not been able to maintain the scandalous goalscoring record he had in the lower categories, but at 16 he has scored three goals in fourteen Bundesliga games. Unfortunately, the injury with Germany is a sudden stop to his meteoric trajectory.