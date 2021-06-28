Youssef Ezzejjari, the first Spaniard in the Indonesian league

06/28/2021 at 7:51 PM CEST

Youssef Ezzejjar, known in Indonesian competition as ‘the matador’ has established himself as the top scorer in the league at the start of the season. He signed for Persik Kediri this summer with the intention of living a new experience in his footballing career.

Last season he was also the top scorer for Andorra, in which he scored 19 goals. “I am very happy to be the top scorer and to be able to help the team in this way“he explained in an interview with El Periódico.”The striker lives off the goal And I thank the board of directors and the coaching staff who bet on me and the players for their support. ”

Despite having started his sporting stage late through his Sociology career, he was linked to football from the beginning. “I have been trained in good clubs as a child, such as Cornellà and Badalona, and always playing in the highest categories “he said.” But I decided to focus more on my studies and when I finished my degree I had the opportunity to play a Third Division. I left everything and changed city for this dream“he declared.

Then, he also stood out as a forward in that division: “Things went well and I was the third top scorer in the league before Covid-19. The secret is to be a footballer 24 hours a day, not just on the field. It is where I have noticed the change, “he commented.” Mand I would like to inspire all those players who have lost hope. Everything is possible with humility, sacrifice and dedication“he added.

Born in 1993, he still does not rule out making a leap into the European football elite: “We decided on the project because of the interest they showed from the first day they contacted us. I saw the ability to make the jump to a European First Division and it is still a good showcase“He confessed. I think it is a disciplined team that tries to do things well. I am very happy with the way the club is treated and the way they work. I face it as a challenge“admitted the Persik Kediri player.

