Youssef El-Arabi, top scorer in the Turkish League, was sentenced to one year in prison for assaulting two minors



El-Arabi has five consecutive seasons scoring more than 20 goals.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty Images

A mistake one night in 2017 is costing Youssef El-Arabi dearly, Moroccan footballer who was sentenced to one year in prison by a French court, after being found guilty of assault on two minors.

The forward was celebrating the end of Ramadan with his relatives when he was harassed by two young men, 13 and 16 years old respectively, who threw bottles at his property. El-Arabi could not contain the annoyance and decided to take justice together with his two brothers. They immediately looked for the boys and they beat them up.

🚨El Arabi, formerly of Granada, sentenced to one year in prison for beating two minors https://t.co/DUBj4EvuFo – laSexta | Sports (@DeporteslaSexta) May 26, 2021

This fact did not go unnoticed, and four years later it took its toll on the Galatasaray striker, who also represents the Moroccan team.

Youssef El-Arabi they played their last game on May 22, in a 1-2 loss to Paok. He won the Turkish League scoring lead with 22 touchdowns in 33 games. It was his fifth consecutive season scoring 20 or more goals. He was the fifth top scorer in Africa this campaign.