You’s Scott Speedman and Girlfriend Expecting Their First Baby

Scott speedman is about to become a first-time dad.

The 45-year-old Felicity alum and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann are expecting their first child together, as she posted a photo to Instagram showing off her pregnant belly on Sunday, May 9.

“In full bloom,” she wrote on Mother’s Day, adding cherry-blossom emojis. “Baby girl Speedman coming soon.”

The couple, who have been Instagram official since July 2017, shared a black-and-white pic to Instagram of themselves cuddling on Valentine’s Day. “Lova,” Lindsay captioned that one, adding a rose emoji.

Lindsay co-hosts the Real Girl Series podcast with Giana Francesca Califano and Jessica lucatorto, and the project’s official Instagram account posted a black-and-white photo on May 9 of the Juillet swimwear co-founder with a hand on her baby bump.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to our beautiful @lindsayraehofmann,” read the post’s caption. “You are a goddess and we are melting watching you become the most loving, gentle and nurturing mama. We cannot wait to meet your cutie little nugget [heart emojis] your Aunties love you so much already! ”