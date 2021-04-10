Gerard Piqué was one of the absent in the Classical between Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona, after failing to recover from his injury. That doesn’t mean it didn’t show up on the field, as it did … but in the end.

When the referee had already whistled the end, Piqué got into the field to wait for him and ask for explanations. The defender, one of the captains, complained that just add 4 minutes of overtime even though they had been deserving of more after what happened in the chaotic finale.

Many players were not surprised that Piqué was the one who entered the field to pressure Gil Manzano. One was another veteran, Luka modric. The Croatian starred in a conversation with the Catalan, where he made it clear that he does not like his ways:

Modric to Piqué: “You’re waiting to crack now, huh.”I hammered: “Man, four minutes.”Modric: “How many do you want?” (And withdrew his hand).

These protests they gave him a yellow card that the referee put him, as explained by the referee in the minutes of the match: “He was reprimanded for making technical observations once the match was over and inside the changing room tunnel.”