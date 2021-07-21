“You’re not there to take your foot off the gas”

Verstappen and Hamilton starred in one of the moments that will surely mark the 2021 season of the Formula 1 with his accident on the curve Copse Sunday in Silverstone and opinions about what happened can go back and forth about who was responsible.

In order to Hakkinen, in his usual column for the Unibet betting site, the situation is very clear from his point of view.

“Sunday’s collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the British Grand Prix was a pure racing incident,” said the 1998 and 1999 F1 world champion.

“When you run at those speeds and go for victory, sometimes these things can happen. As a top-level driver, looking for the world championship, you are not there to lift your foot. Our job is to race, and I know for myself experience that when you race wheel to wheel there is always the possibility that the cars will touch “.

The Finn believes that the confidence that both Verstappen and Hamilton have added to the unleashing of the incident that ended with the Dutchman’s retirement after a heavy blow to the tire defenses.

“Max feels very confident. He has won five Grands Prix this year and leads the world championship. He had made a great start, and he was not going to give up the position to Lewis very easily, especially in a corner so fast that then it ends in a complex of three curves – Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel – where it is not possible to overtake, “said Hakkinen.

“Lewis has the same confidence in himself and in his car. He has had a lot of successes and is very experienced, which means he was very focused on winning and winning track position over Max,” he added.

The clash of Verstappen Y Hamilton it came in the 10th round of a season that has planned, if the schedule goes to plan, a total of 23 grands prix. Hakkinen has no doubt that the next time they meet on the track, neither of them will want to be the one to pick up speed.

“This accident will really put some fire between these two and their battle for the world championship. Neither of them will want to repeat that accident, but they will be even more determined not to take their foot off the gas the next time they meet in this one. kind of close battle. We’re going to see how they fight hard for the rest of the season. It’s going to be really fascinating, “he predicted.

