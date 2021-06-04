‘You’re not going to get out of here alive’; Janeth was stabbed and run over by her husband

MEXICO CITY.- Janeth suffered an attack by her husband Elvis Alexis Molina on March 14 that almost cost her life, today she can tell her story.

She managed to escape from her house at the time she was stabbed and was able to ask for help from the neighbors of the place, but Elvis reached her with the car and ran her over.

So far I have not seen 100% of all the sequels, I have seen several, I cannot sit completely upright, I have to work on my spine because if I put more weight, from one hip to another, due to the blows I have a broken rib that cannot be operated on and it is very painful, and the most worrying thing is my foot, my knee, because they have not wanted to operate on me because I need to gain a little more weight, we are going a little slow with this process. I have an exposed wound and I need a graft to heal a little faster in my foot, I don’t have ligaments in my knee, I can’t flex, it has to be straight ”.

Janeth tells how she was attacked by her husband and where she found the strength to escape.

He throws me towards the wall with great force and just as I fell, he lifts me up and throws me towards the bed and begins to choke me, there I completely lose consciousness.

When I was about to leave the room, he wouldn’t let me, we started the jaloneos, why, he slapped me and, again, I was unconscious because he hanged me again ”.

I start to pray and say Lord help me, but I said it out loud, but he laughed and told me from here you are not going to leave alive and there I understood that I was not really going to leave alive, how I came out I do not know, God It gave me strength, we had a back door, that’s where I jumped out ”.

Where he reaches me he throws me to the ground and stabs me, he hit me in the neck, two in the stomach and one in the leg and there he leaves me, he did it and leaves, as I could, I got up and began to ask for help.

When I more or less visualize something is when the car is already coming towards me, but it was because I was going towards the car, thinking that it was help, like a little light, well the car, but when I see that it is my car, I try to cross the wax where They found me and I can only cross the right side and it hit me in the left leg, the whole time I was conscious ”.

She was hospitalized for more than two months, she was discharged because she had lost a lot of weight, she was very depressed, she still cannot believe what her partner did to her.

The truth is that I could not believe it, as there was something in me that said, it cannot be, it is the person with whom I married or decided to make my life, but unfortunately it was, the truth was I felt very bad, I I did not speak, my spirits were to the ground, I did not want to speak, not even speak to me, because I was assimilating all that.

The only thing I would like to know is why, because if we both fought to be together, everything we had achieved, why to end up like this, I don’t feel resentment, even sometimes I even feel bad, because it’s not that I hate it, something had to have happened, I am aware that he is not having a very good time either “.

A little more recovered Janeth demands justice and that Alexis’s whereabouts be located, so far the Veracruz state prosecutor’s office has not informed her if there is an arrest warrant against her husband.

To the prosecutor here, how is it possible that when they see such an obvious act of who did this to me, they do nothing, why do they keep withholding the arrest warrant or perhaps they expected me to be dead in order to move ” .

Janeth tries to heal from the physical and emotional wounds left to her by the person she loved, Elvis Alexis.

