“You’re not doing tennis any favors”

Recent statements by the French Benoit paire They have revolutionized the world of tennis. The Gaul spoke in L’Equipe and he confessed that he did not mind losing and does not train between one tournament and another, since for winning an ATP 250 he would pocket 30,000 euros, while for losing he takes 10,000. Given these statements, Toni Nadal he has been very critical of Paire.

“He has not been correct with what he has said, he does not do tennis or himself any favors. Little value is given to effort. If he is tired of the current situation, he had better kept it to himself”, declared Rafa Nadal’s mentor in an interview for Antenna 3.

Paire’s professionalism has been questioned on multiple occasions, such as when He was the first tennis player to catch Covid-19 in the USTA bubble in New York after admitting that he had gone to Manhattan, something completely prohibited by the organization. However, the thing was not there and he gave the note in Rome, when he complained of having lost in the first round for not having played a day later due to his quarantine in New York, leaving for Hamburg, where he played despite the positive for Covid-19 that gave the remains of the virus that he still had in his body.