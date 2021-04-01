You’re invited! Natti Natasha will celebrate her baby shower | Instagram

Boy or girl? The famous singer Natti Natasha will reveal the s3x0 of your baby with a super special event that will take place on their social networks and the best of all is that everyone is invited to be part of this great day.

The singer recently released the exact date when we will know if she is pregnant with a girl or boy, revelation she will also make to her fiancé.

As you may remember, since Natti Natasha announced that she is pregnant, there have been many speculations about whether it will be a boy or a girl, so the singer finally announced the date when she will reveal the gender of her baby.

Thus, with long tablecloths and a great holiday, the interpreter of “Sin pijama” confirmed on her official Instagram account that she would carry out a live next Saturday, April 3 at 5:30 in the afternoon, so you will have to be aware of the time difference, since the artist lives in Miami, Florida.

There is PARTYYYYYYYY This Saturday, April 3 at 5:30 pm for my IG LIVE, I want to see connected to all you @ s of cyberspace to reveal the s3x0 of the. Eager to see the faces of my guests and @raphypina who still does not know … “, wrote Natti in the post.

With this broadcast, Natasha will finally announce whether she will have a girl or a boy with Raphy Pina, with whom she is engaged and living in Miami to await the birth of the baby.

On the other hand, according to the People en Español site, the couple recently bought a huge house in the capital of Florida, United States, which is located in the center of the city facing the sea, something that Raphy Pina boasted with much pride after hard years of managerial work.

It is worth mentioning that the Premio Lo Nuestro event was held in February and at that time, Natti Natasha was, according to what she said, about six months pregnant.

With the announcement of your IG live To make a gender reveal, she commented that she is 32 weeks pregnant, considering that they are approximately 40 weeks of gestation, that means that her baby would be born in early June.

In fact, to celebrate another month of pregnancy, the “Cr1minal” interpreter shared the ultrasound image where the face of her long-awaited baby can finally be seen for the first time, framed next to a stuffed bunny, on which it can be read.

Blessed be all my followers on such a memorable week. Thank you God, for giving us life, Health and this beautiful opportunity to continue leaving traces in life. This Easter, the Ti @ s will know what color we will have to decorate #TeamPinatti raise your heart with color, “he wrote in said publication.

The publication on Instagram to date has more than a million “likes” and exceeds 40 thousand comments from the almost 30 million followers that Natti has.

For now, Natti and Raphy are counting the minutes so that the moment arrives to finally have him in their arms and it is expected to be in May.

It is worth mentioning that the singer-songwriter has used her official Instagram account to show her followers how the baby’s development has been, through its almost 32 weeks of gestation.

And just as he publishes videos and photographs in which he shares the achievements he continues to have in his career, he also uses his social network to show the moments he goes through while waiting for the birth of his baby.