You’re going to pay for it with your life, McGregor’s threat to Poirier

ear ready for UFC 264. This Friday afternoon Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saw each other for the last time prior to the closing of the trilogy in Las Vegas and the Irishman made one last threat.

«This man is going to learn that if you disrespect someone’s kindness, and you take it as weakness, you will have to pay. And tomorrow I’m going to make him pay with his life.

Already in the face to face, the most intense was Conor, so Dana White had to intervene in the middle of both fighters and did not allow them to get close to avoid a fight on the floor.

