An accessory as simple and cheap as the Xiaomi Mi Band It can now help you determine if you are suffering from some of the symptoms of coronavirus-induced COVID-19 disease. This is stated by the developer of the popular application Notify and Fitness for Mi Band, one of the best-known and used by users of the models of this family of bracelets, which with its latest version adds the possibility of using monitoring data Physicians collected by the bracelet to determine if they suffer symptoms related to the disease.

Specifically, as explained on the TizenHelp portal, the bracelet will be able to use the data collected by the heart rate monitor and interpret them so that the application is capable of deduce if we have a fever, one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, and therefore one of the most accurate signs to conclude if you have suffered a contagion by the virus.

Notify and Fitness for Mi Band can detect if you have a fever

The developer explains that, to determine if the person wearing the bracelet could have a fever, the heart rate data obtained over the last few days – therefore, it is necessary to have a version of the bracelet with a heart rate monitor, and to have data from at least the last three days.

Thus, the medium frequency of the user, and in case it increases from one day to the next for no apparent reason –that is, without there being any demanding physical activity involved–, the warning will be shown indicating that you may have a fever, and therefore the possibility of contracting COVID-19 should not be ruled out. This is because one of the clinical signs of fever onset is the increase in heart rate, around 8 beats per minute for each degree of temperature.

Thus, in case of detecting abnormal behavior in the heart rate, the application will display a warning on the main screen, just below the graph representing the heart rate history over the days. Also, the app will alert the user through the bracelet and with a notification in the mobile in case of finding problems.

It is necessary to mention that the data offered by the application is not decisive, and the increased heart rate may be due to many other causes other than increased fever as a symptom of COVID-19 disease. Therefore, it is recommended measure temperature with specialized devices, use the data released by this app as a simple reference and be guided only by official health sources and organizations. Be that as it may, it is still curious how a device of 30 euros – or less, since the function is compatible with any Mi Band with a heart rate reader – continues to improve month after month through new functions and third-party applications.

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: