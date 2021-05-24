Your WhatsApp will be key so that they do not ‘hack’ your Instagram

When it comes to increasing the security of an online account, no matter what service it is, two-step verification is the tool to use. Instagram is one of the many social networks that offers this possibility, and I would be working on a new method to apply it. Apparently the platform it would start sending the authentication codes via WhatsApp.

This new option has not yet been officially announced, although it would have been detected by Alessandro Paluzzi. The Italian leaker released a couple of screenshots that would show how to activate two-step verification through WhatsApp, from the Instagram settings.

As both platforms belong to Facebook, it is not unreasonable to understand the reason for this possible integration between the social network and the messaging service. The singular fact is that this alternative I would not do without the traditional text messages for its implementation.

Instagram two-step verification codes could come via WhatsApp

Photo by Luke van Zyl on Unsplash

Currently, Instagram offers two options to activate 2-Step Verification. The recommended way is through an authentication app, but it can also be done with text messages. However, using SMS to receive 2FA (Two-factor authentication) codes is less and less encouraged by security specialists for their vulnerability.

Here would be another of the reasons for Instagram to opt for one more alternative to increase the security of its accounts. But, as we said previously, the adoption of WhatsApp to receive authentication codes it would not be completely free of “texts”.

According to the screenshots of Paluzzi, when using this option for the first time users they should confirm their WhatsApp account with a code. And where would they receive it? By SMS. From then on, they would always receive the two-step verification codes through the messaging application.

Something appreciable in the images is that the use of WhatsApp as a means of authentication of Instagram it would not imply a link between both accounts. If this is confirmed in the coming weeks, it would be another utility to consider to increase the security of our accounts on the social network.

