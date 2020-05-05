Despite what it may seem, the incognito mode of the Xiaomi browser, both of the Mint and Pro versions, send browsing data when user activates it. At least until now: the company has introduced a button in the app’s settings to cut any data shared with its servers.

Privacy on our mobiles is a value that worries more and more users, especially after the latest data theft scandals. Since they are permanently connected, it is advisable to cut off the tap to most of the information that the applications and the system itself share our use; as is the case with everything we do with the web browser. And Xiaomi has had a run-in with privacy precisely in its browser: after a controversial article where the company was accused of sharing private information with its servers, Xiaomi has introduced a curious button in its incognito mode that activates … The incognito mode .

More privacy in the Xiaomi browser

The new activator allows loading the data obtained in incognito mode

Last weekend Forbes published a controversial article against Xiaomi and the poor privacy of its Android phones. In this article, the media accused the Chinese brand of send usage data to your servers from Xiaomi mobiles, especially through Mint and Pro browsers. Without specifying whether the phones used for the research had the Chinese version of MIUI, Forbes pointed out that the company’s browsers collected browsing data, keywords used in search engines (including through DuckDuckGo) and what was viewed through the feed. from MIUI news. The information was sent to servers in Singapore and Russia. And the most curious thing is that the browser until recorded information during sessions in incognito mode, which in theory should be private.

Xiaomi has been publishing different official clarifications to the Forbes accusations. In the notes the brand specifies that at all times the data that is collected is aggregated and lacks information that identifies users (Neither Forbes nor the researchers demonstrated that the information obtained could be linked to the device ID.) Xiaomi details in official statements that the company’s devices comply with international privacy regulations and that they are endorsed by independent bodies.

The data collected by the Xiaomi browser is not linked to the identity of the user

Despite the clarifications, the truth is that the brand’s browsers (Mint and Pro) collect usage data, both on the phones that Xiaomi reinstalls with MIUI and in the applications that can be downloaded from Google Play. AND data collection in incognito mode is also real, This has been stated by Xiaomi itself. Although from now on all who use the brand’s browser can choose whether or not to send information during incognito mode, they only have to do the following:

The browser must be updated to the latest available version: 12.1.4 for the Pro and 3.4.3 for the Mint version.

Go to the browser settings and go to the settings of the incognito mode.

With the ‘Incognito mode2 improved without activating the browser you should not share the data

Make sure the ‘Improved incognito mode‘is not activated. In the event that you want to send your data to Xiaomi, always during said mode (in normal navigation the added data is always shared), activate the option.

