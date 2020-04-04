Nocturnally and treacherously, in the middle of the weekend, someone has managed another leak of iOS 14. And this time it is not something that has been found in the source code and that we have to imagine: it is a screenshot of the wallpaper preferences, which presents interesting news.

How many times have you found a wallpaper that you loved for the lock screen but that is too complex for the home screen, where you prefer a plain color background or a simple gradient? In the past some apps have tried to fix it with clever ideas, but it seems that iOS 14 will include your own tool to “blur” wallpapers.

Funds that become gradients and widgets that evolve

It is what we can see, among other things, in this tweet from user @DongleBookPro. Along with the image of a wallpaper we have the option of generate a smart gradient based on the colors of the original, with several palettes to choose from considering the light and dark themes.

This would be part of a new function with the code name Avocado, which would allow mixing widgets with information within the icon grid of the main screen of iOS and iPadOS. It is something that, according to the source, could end up being discarded because it is still being implemented.

We can also intuit what had already been said in another leak: the wallpapers are sorted by collections, so that we can locate them more easily. If all goes well, we should be able to see all of this in the WWDC20 online presentation.

