We don’t know if teleworking is here to stay, but one thing that confinement has made clear is that many were not prepared to perform at home as they did in the office. The lack of such basic elements as a suitable desk chair, a mouse for the computer or a support for the laptop, has opened the door to other needs, other tools, which we thought we would never need. It has been with the rise of video call applications, but also with that of social networks –Instagram, TikTok …–, when these elements have found their place.

One of the many devices that have emerged in the heat of Zoom, Skype or Microsoft Teams, among others, is the ring of light, a mobile holder with a function similar to that of the so-called selfie stick, but with many more functions. This one, from the Yoozon brand and available on AmazonIt includes three LED-type lighting modes and 10 adjustable brightness tones, a Bluetooth remote control and a rotating tripod. The article also has a score of 4.4 out of five and accumulates more than 340 ratings from users of this online platform.

THREE LIGHT MODES AND 10 DIFFERENT SHINES

This ring of light incorporates three color types – white, warm white and cold white – with 10 brightness modes each that can be adjusted from 1% to 100%, depending on the lighting needs and the atmosphere of the room or workplace. The device, 26 centimeters in diameter, includes 120 high quality ABS and LED type bulbsIdeal if what you want is to transmit and record videos, take photographs or even to use as a desk lamp to read or put on makeup. “Many mobiles do not have a front flash, so this comes in handy. It makes the videos and photos come out much more professional ”, says Cristina S., an Amazon user. “I was looking for a solution to better illuminate myself for video recording, but I did not want an expensive or very cumbersome solution. It is ideal. Very good lighting ”, agrees Javier, client of this virtual store.

Light Ring Holder it is universal and adapts to any terminal –IPhone, Samsung …– and operating system – works for both Apple and Android. Its design also makes it possible rotate 360º and in all directions and angles. Once the proper orientation is chosen, it can be set to prevent it from moving or misplacing. “The tripod and mobile holder are perfect, they can be moved according to the angle you want to achieve (in addition to the light, which can also be fixed at one angle or another). It is great for any type of application like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube videos… ”, explains Esmeralda R. L., buyer on the online platform. “I really like the versatility it has and the mobile phone holder in the center of the ring. It has a good base and I am very happy with the purchase, ”says María Teresa, who has already tried it.

BLUETOOTH AND USB TO CONNECT TO ANY DEVICE

The ring can be operated remotely thanks to its Bluetooth remote controlPerfect for starting and ending any video or taking photos without having to touch the phone. The wireless connection range can go up to 10 meters, more than enough space if the item is used in a room. “The wireless controller allows you to take photos remotely. Ideal for close-up videos or portrait photos ”, argues Alejandro Pereira, another user. “It is going very well and fast,” writes Ismael, who has given the article the highest score.

The product also includes a USB port that can be used with multiple devices –Portable, computer, charger …– that functions as a charger in order to have the ring available as long as it takes. “I have used it connected to a powerbank and it works wonderfully. I just wanted to shoot without shadows and giving light effects and it is perfect, ”says Laura, who has given the device a five-star rating on the Amazon website. “The finishes are good and it comes excellently presented. I connect it to an external battery and the effect in photos and videos is spectacular ”, summarizes Andrés Fabián Pirez.

