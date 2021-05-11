Your underwear does not have an expiration date, even if Tik Tok says so

Like any social network, Tik Tok it can be used for good or bad. It can serve as a mere diversion or to spread information. And this is where the dichotomy begins, since it can be useful and informative information on a specific topic, but also some hoax or false information. If the person who receives it is well informed on the subject in question, they can distinguish one case from another, but it is not always so easy. For this reason, after a publication in which it is alerted of the need to change underwear At most every nine months, confusion spread. After all, who throws away their favorite panties in less than a year if they are still in good condition, with their perky elastics and without any holes?

However, we should not worry, since other experts on the subject have been in charge of ensuring that, with a correct hygiene, this is not necessary. You don’t need to renew your underwear drawer every nine months. Of course, change the one you wear daily.

Your underwear only needs a washing machine

The assertion of these statements on Tik Tok was based on the fact that women’s underwear can accumulate microbes for different reasons. On the one hand, because of the sweat. On the other, for the vaginal discharge. And finally by releasing dead cells of the skin. All of this could accumulate and lead to infections, even if you wash it off. That’s what she says. But it’s true?

As explained in his social networks Jennifer Gunter, the gynecologist author of the famous Vagina Bible, this is not something we should be concerned about, as long as we wash it properly. In addition, in statements to IFLScience he has explained that generally the people who make these types of statements are usually sellers of underwear or vaginal cleansers, who are interested in generating this idea.

Perhaps in ancient times, when washing clothes by hand, it was more difficult to correctly eliminate microorganisms. Today, the mechanical washing that provides the washing machine it is much more comprehensive. In addition, you can play with factors such as the increase in temperature.

What should we do then?

In 2020, three South Korean scientists carried out a study aimed at analyzing the survival of certain bacteria after passing through the washing machine.

They used cotton fabrics contaminated with three pathogenic bacteria, called Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa Y Staphylococcus aureus, and two non-pathogenic, specifically Bacillus subtilis Y Escherichia coli.

More important than renovating your underwear drawer is wearing loose fitting cotton clothing

It should be noted that these are not the bacteria typical of the vaginal microbiota, where beneficial microbes coexist, provided they are maintained at adequate levels. However, it can serve as an example to see if microorganisms that could proliferate from the secretions mentioned above could be eliminated by washing.

In the study they found that most are eliminated with great efficiency. Only A. baumannii and S. aureus were found to be somewhat more resistant after exposure to cotton from 8 hours, but these would hardly be found in the underwear of a healthy person. The others had survival rates less than 0.5%.

In addition, if disinfectants based on active oxygen, all were eradicated at temperatures below 40ºC. If not, it was necessary to go up to 60ºC.

These can be two useful tricks to eliminate practically any microbes that can proliferate in our underwear. But, equally, as Dr. Gunter explains well, you should not panic. Even if some survive a normal washing machine cycle, at any temperature, the quantities will be minimal and will not lead to infections.

This, therefore, is not a factor that we should worry about if we want to avoid getting sick. More worrying are other factors, such as the use of tight-fitting underwear or undergarments that don’t breathe properly. In these cases, sweating could increase and that excess humidity would facilitate the proliferation of microbes, such as the fungus that causes yeast infection.

Therefore, gynecologists recommend resorting to the use of cotton underwear. And that’s it. People with a vagina should not worry about that ecosystem that lives in their genitals. And it is that, in the same way as the gut microbiota or that of the skin, it is there for our benefit. Not to get us into trouble. So no, your underwear does not have an expiration date. Even those whitish stains that stay on it are sometimes totally normal. Change it if it has holes, if the elastics are already too stretched or simply if you feel like it. But not for fear of contracting an infection.

Read this too …