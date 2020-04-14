The iPhones carry iOS, the iad carry iPadOS, the Macs carry macOS, the Apple TVs carry tvOS, the Apple Watch carry watchOS … and what does the HomePod carry? Well something called “HomePod Software”, which until now has been a special version of iOS adapted to work on the speaker. But it seems that has changed.

The . team has learned that this HomePod Software has gone from being based on iOS to being based on tvOS. As tvOS is also based on iOS, the reality does not vary much, and users will not notice any changes. But the fact that this change has been made indicates that Apple is working to optimize its systems as much as possible.

A more logical software base for a future with more models

From the source they indicate something very logical: while iOS is designed to run on devices that have a battery, tvOS is prepared to be permanently on in a device connected to the current. It makes sense then that this could have served as an initial argument that would justify (among other things) this change. All protocols to optimize consumption are ruled out.

Another common denominator between HomePod and Apple TV is that both can act as hub for HomeKit platformAlthough the fact that Apple is preparing to launch new HomePod models in the near future may be more important. And when an accessory becomes a product range, it is best to have a good software foundation in place from the start.

HomePod software goes from being based on iOS to doing it on tvOS