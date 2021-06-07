your subscription now includes a free VPN

Paying iCloud users are in luck. Apple has presented during WWDC 2021 iCloud + subscription, which includes a free VPN (for the same price that customers are paying right now). The subscription also includes other privacy-related features that promise to further protect users of Apple products.

A VPN is a private virtual network. These basically redirect the traffic that leaves (or enters) a device through a tunnel. They are often used so that company employees can securely access internal resources regardless of where they are. However, they also have other applications outside of the corporate environment, such as creating a data tunnel. That’s what iCloud + offers subscribers with Private Relay, which will pass your traffic through two different servers before reaching the recipient.

The benefits of this data tunnel are multiple, but the two most prominent are the protection of your phone’s IP address and the encryption of all incoming or outgoing traffic from your phone. A VPN, therefore, protect your privacy and increase the security with which your information circulates. This is useful in multiple scenarios, such as when you are accessing the internet through a public Wi-Fi network.

iCloud + is not just a free VPN, it brings more features

In parallel, iCloud + will allow you to create one-time emails that will redirect all content to your actual iCloud email. This is useful for signing up for certain services to which you may not want to reveal your real email address. A feature similar to what Apple offers with Sign In With Apple.

Apple too allow iCloud + subscribers to store unlimited video from all HomeKit cameras that you have installed in your home. Also, the new subscription will allow the creation of email addresses with custom domains in the fall, which can also be shared with other people in an iCloud family.

All these functions will reach users with iOS 15, the version of the operating system that Apple will launch after the summer.

