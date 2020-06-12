The Peter Parker tutor who made fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) get more than a sigh will return to the franchise for the third part of the arachnid hero, however it is unknown what role he will play in the plot, so to give a trackMarisa Tomei talked about Aunt May in ‘Spider-Man 3’.

Oscar winner joined Marvel Studios in 2016 for a small scene from ‘Captain America: Civil War’, he would later co-star in ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’, where he personified a younger version of May, who founds an organization for the people who were affected by the snap.

With the preparation of the third sequel of the climbing wall and with a complicated future for the superhero, thanks to the his identity is revealed by J. Jonah Jameson worldwide, his close people could have a road as difficult as the protagonist, unfortunately he did not want to reveal anything about the story of the film.

So to find out a bit of the plot, Marisa Tomei talked about Aunt May in ‘Spider-Man 3’ during an interview for ., where she confessed that for her next Marvel adventures will continue in your organization, which could grow a little more: “I always talked to Jon Watts (director of the film) that she was a community organizer. And I hope that that track expands and is also part of this (sequel).”

The production of Spidey’s live-action is currently suspended thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, reason why its premiere for July 2021 was delayed until October of that same year, According to some versions, the problem is that they have not started their recordings and you could join those of Uncharted, in which Tom Holland also participates.

In the meantime Tomei is in the promotion for ‘The King of Staten Island’, feature film where she acts and is directed by Judd Apatow and is a semi-autobiographical story about the years that comedian Pete Davidson spent on Staten Island, including the death of his father on 9/11 and his introduction to the world of comedy. Its premiere is scheduled for June 12.