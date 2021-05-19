your story through the logo

First emblem

Mazda’s first logo was inspired by Hiroshima, as the hometown emblem has three wavy white lines on a green background. The image of the city represents the three branches of the river Ota, which flows into it. It was reinterpreted by the firm with a straighter image and introducing a subtle M in the center. This visual game represented Mazda and the extensions of the emes were supposed as wings that symbolized “agility, speed and the ability to ascend to new heights.” This resource was used since the inception of the Mazda-Go and throughout the postwar period, until 1959.

Success was not long in coming at Mazda and soon they began to export motorcycle cars abroad. In 1959, the minimalist logo was registered in 21 countries around the world, at which point they lent themselves to the launch of the R360, its first car. It did not arrive until 1960 but it marked a before and after in the brand, which created a kei car admired by its people. His design, reliability and comfort they catapulted it to the leadership of registrations and with it to the new Mazda emblem.