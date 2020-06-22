It is important to highlight that the hybrid events before the coronavirus pandemic were a plus that the brands offered to their audience, in great international experiences, today the Post-Covid 19 hybrid events are the only viable alternative, to offer brands of greater reach and popularity, leaving aside the physical and geographical limitations, the profitability or return on investment (ROI), because by obtaining a greater audience in different parts of the world, a greater impact is achieved in the market and it is reached sooner new consumers.

Brand communication with consumers requires experiences and hybrid events are the key opportunity, in which Contact + Pro He has worked to make this relationship successful for over 17 years.

Bringing audiences closer to events that they cannot physically attend, as was the case of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in 2016, is a good example of the level that the work of Contact + Pro for clients like the UN. With this type of experience, it is demonstrated how a project can be communicated and a digital extension of results can be made.

It is important to work hand in hand with technology and innovation to ensure the success and impact of a hybrid event.

Hybrid events take place in physical spaces, these can be in a television forum, an auditorium or an outdoor place where a part of the audience is active online and has the opportunity to interact at the event, both with the speakers, as with the public present.

Communicate through events

The biggest challenge in communicating through events is the combination of digital infrastructure and an innovative spirit. According to what you mention Fabiola Velázquez, CEO of Contact + Pro, « Today the audience is increasingly demanding in terms of the high quality of production and this mainly impacts the engagement of the participants, the great challenge is to connect with emotions through technology, achieving sensory experiences » .

Fabiola Velázquez, CEO of Contacto + Pro

Contact + Pro It has a team of professionals to achieve a technical level suitable for the online audience, both in equipment as well as in trained personnel.

It is also necessary to coordinate the interaction between attendees and online users, so that there is at least that physical barrier and have a marketing strategy, data narration and post-event monitoring for brands.

Hybrid event scopes

It takes the brand to the forefront, which eventually allows a post event link and contact with users.

Greater interactivity between users and the brand, connecting with the values ​​it promotes.

Greater reach and a more lasting impact, by making the event go global.

Greater number of impacts Vs. cost.

Schedule problems and investment in travel to attend are reduced.

Break with physical and temporal limitations, by allowing users to have access to content, without limitations such as a schedule.

