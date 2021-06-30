Your SMS inbox will soon stop having so many useless messages

This new Google Messages feature has been released in India.

Of all the Google applications that we have installed on our smartphone, it is the Messages that just tend to pass the most unnoticed. It does not matter if we have downloaded them from Google Play or if they were installed by default: the Google SMS and MMS messaging manager lives in a dark place on our mobile.

Sentenced to prosecute, for the most part, SMS advertising and authentication day in and day out too, Google has been releasing, slowly but surely, small improvements for your messaging app. In that sense, Google has just presented in its official blog of India two novelties focused on cleaning the inbox that, honestly, they look pretty good.

Google Messages wants your inbox to be clean and tidy

On the one hand, thanks to the use of machine learning, Google’s messaging application will classify received SMS, among others, in different categories. These will include from personal messages to SMS related to transactions of our accounts or double authentication.

In order to have everything in order, Messages will create different folders within the app, which will be available at the top of the message “river”. Although Google does not clarify if the folders will be generated automatically or if we can customize them to our liking, for now we identify one personal folder that will group conversations with numbers from our agenda, a folder to locate bank transactions, another for advertising offers and one more for one-time passwords.

Finally and on the other hand, with the aim of reduce the number of accumulated messages in the inbox, Google will offer the option to automatically delete messages containing one-time passwords. In case we are interested in doing so, we can activate a special function that will delete these messages 24 hours after receiving them.

How to schedule the sending of messages in Google Messages

For now, these news will only be available to users in India have Android 8 or higher, although it is expected that they will eventually reach the world in a future update.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, Mobile

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow